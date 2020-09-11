Davidson (knee) sat out Thursday's practice after putting in a limited session Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
This development indicates that Davidson is doubtful to go Sunday against the Seahawks, leaving Deadrin Senat and John Cominsky as backup defensive tackles behind starters Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison. Chris Carson and the Seattle rushing attack pose a formidable challenge for Atlanta's front seven, but it seems the Falcons will have to find a way to slow down Carson and Co. without the services of Davidson.