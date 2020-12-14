Coach Raheem Morris said that Davidson (knee) met with doctors Monday and will be fine, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Davidson's practice reps could be capped this week, but he's expected to be ready for this Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. If that's the case, he'll continue to slot into a reserve role behind starting defensive tackles Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison.