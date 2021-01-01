Davidson (knee) was removed from the Falcons' injury report Friday, Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Davidson is slated to return from a two-game absence after nursing a knee injury, providing depth behind Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison at defensive tackle.
More News
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Out for Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Limited with knee issue•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Won't play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Encouraging injury news•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Forced out of Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Timeline going according to plan•