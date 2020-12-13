Davidson suffered a knee injury and won't return to Sunday's game against the Chargers, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports.
Davidson battled a knee injury earlier in the season but has been distanced from that issue since October. The rookie second-rounder didn't record a tackle before exiting. John Cominsky figures to handle more work behind starters Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison for the time being.
