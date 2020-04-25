Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Going to Atlanta
The Falcons selected Davidson in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 47th overall.
Davidson (6-foot-3, 303) weighed in heavier at the combine than the weight he played at for Auburn, and with that he projects more at defensive tackle than defensive end. Davidson could still play some strong-side end snaps in Atlanta's base formation, but he should otherwise play inside in passing situations. Whether he emerges as an IDP option depends on his snap count -- he'd likely need to secure at least 700 snaps to make a mainstream IDP impact in his rookie year.
