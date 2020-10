The Falcons placed Davidson on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Davidson has either tested positive for the virus or come into close contact with someone who is sick. He'll be required to clear the league's protocols before returning to team activities. The rookie second-rounder has suited up in the last three games and rotated in at defensive tackle, but now John Cominsky and Deadrin Senat both figure to see upticks in usage.