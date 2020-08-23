Davidson (knee) sat out Saturday's practice session, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rookie second-round draft choice has been diagnosed with a knee strain, and his situation is considered day-to-day according to coach Dan Quinn's comments. "We'll hold him for a few days, but it's nothing that's going to set him back long term," Quinn said. Davidson is a key fixture to the Falcons' defensive line moving into 2020, as he pairs with Pro Bowler Grady Jarrett to construct a potentially formidable duo on the interior.