Davidson (knee) is listed as inactive Week 2 against the Cowboys.
Davidson was limited in practice all week and entered Sunday morning with a "doubtful" tag, so it's no surprise to see him sit this one out. Atlanta will proceed with Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison as the starting interior defensive lineman.
More News
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Starts week with limited practice•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Could play Week 2•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Unable to play Sunday•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Status in question for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Downgraded to DNP•