Davidson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.
McFadden will miss a second straight game. His absence will mainly hurt the team's depth at defensive tackle behind starters Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison.
