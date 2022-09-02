The Falcons placed Davidson (knee) on injured reserve Thursday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.
Davidson had his knee scoped in mid-August and missed the remainder of the preseason due to the issue. While the extent of the injury remains unclear, the 2020 second-round pick will be forced to miss at least the first four games of the regular season after landing on IR.
More News
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Sidelined until Week 1•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Clears COVID protocols•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Moved to COVID-19 list•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Clear of injury report•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Battling non-COVID illness•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Off injury report•