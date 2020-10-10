Davidson (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Davidson was limited in practice all week but will battle through the injury Sunday. The rookie second-rounder isn't a starter and has played just 47 snaps over the last two games, recording four tackles (two solo).
More News
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Limited during Wednesday's session•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Cleared for MNF•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Still battling knee issues•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Back in practice•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Out against Dallas•
-
Falcons' Marlon Davidson: Unlikely to play Sunday•