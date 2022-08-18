Davidson will miss the remainder of the preseason after having his knee scoped last Thursday, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

While the exact nature of Davidson's apparent knee injury is unclear, his absence for the rest of the preseason is a major blow for his chances at a spot on Atlanta's final 53-man roster. According to Rothstein, the 2020 second-round pick has been battling for a roster spot this preseason after he totaled 21 tackles and one sack over 11 games for the Falcons last year. With Davidson sidelined, defensive lineman Darrion Daniels, Abdullah Anderson and Timmy Horne should see increased opportunities during Monday's preseason game against the Jets.