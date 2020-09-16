Davison (knee) was limited in practice Wednesday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Davidson also practiced on a limited basis last week before ultimately sitting out against the Seahawks. The rookie second-rounder will be hoping to make his NFL debut Sunday in Dallas.
