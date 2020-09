Davidson (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks, Will McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The rookie second-rounder didn't practice Thursday but logged a limited session Friday, so he'll be monitored and is likely a game-time decision Sunday. Davidson wasn't expected to be a starter against Seattle, and if he's unable to go, John Cominsky and Deadrin Senat could both see increases in usage.