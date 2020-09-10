Davidson (knee) was a limited participant for the Falcons' practice session Wednesday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Atlanta is being cautious with their second-round pick in keeping him limited at practice for a third consecutive week, and head coach Dan Quinn stated that it may take time to get Davidson's conditioning up to game speed, per Matthew Tabeek of the Falcons' official site. If the Auburn standout is able to suit up at all Sunday against the Seahawks, expect his workload to be at limited capacity.