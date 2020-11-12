Coach Raheem Morris indicated that Davidson was precautionarily held out Weeks 8 and 9 to ensure he is ready to return coming off a knee injury and a reserve/COVID-19 list stint, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

While Davidson hasn't carried an injury designation since Oct. 26, he also hasn't suited up for either of the Falcons' games since that point. Morris stated that he "was not going to risk (Davidson's) future by putting him out there in a troublesome situation," explaining that it had been the plan all along to bring Davidson back into the fold with a limited number of reps in practice, and not necessarily to play him against the Panthers or Broncos. The second-round draft choice is off to a slow start with four combined tackles over his first three career appearances between Weeks 3, 4 and 5.