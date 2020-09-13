Davidson (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Seahawks.
The rookie second-rounder was limited in practice for most of the week and will need to wait to make his NFL debut. Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison will start at defensive tackle to begin the season, as they would even if Davidson were healthy, and John Cominsky and Deadrin Senat are the main backups.
