Davidson (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Coach Dan Quinn expressed optimism about Davidson's status to begin the practice week, but now the DT is expected to miss a second straight game to start the season. The rookie second-rounder is listed as a reserve behind Grady Jarrett and Tyeler Davison, and he could rotate with Davison when he gets healthy.
