Davidson (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay, Jason Butt of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The rookie second-round pick suffered the injury during last week's loss to the Chargers and avoided a serious injury, but he'll still end up missing at least one game. Davidson has played a minor role in the defensive line rotation this season, so his absence is unlikely to significantly affect Atlanta's gameplan.
