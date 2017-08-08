Ifedi (ankle) will not play Thursday against Miami, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After being drafted in the seventh round of the 2015 draft, Ifedi still hasn't played a NFL snap. He's a long shot to make the 53-man roster even if he gets healthy enough to experience preseason.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories