Hall averaged 31.7 yards per attempt on three kickoff returns, and recorded one reception for two yards during Sunday's 37-36 loss to Cincinnati.

The second-year man out of Washington peeled off a 53-yard kick return on the opening play of the game, and had another electrifying return later in the first quarter that was negated by a holding penalty on Bruce Carter. Week 5 brings a challenging matchup for Hall in the return game, facing a Steelers team that allows a scanty 15.5 yards per kickoff return thus far in 2018.