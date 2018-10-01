Falcons' Marvin Hall: Big day returning kicks
Hall averaged 31.7 yards per attempt on three kickoff returns, and recorded one reception for two yards during Sunday's 37-36 loss to Cincinnati.
The second-year man out of Washington peeled off a 53-yard kick return on the opening play of the game, and had another electrifying return later in the first quarter that was negated by a holding penalty on Bruce Carter. Week 5 brings a challenging matchup for Hall in the return game, facing a Steelers team that allows a scanty 15.5 yards per kickoff return thus far in 2018.
More News
-
Falcons' Marvin Hall: Hauls in first reception of season•
-
Falcons' Marvin Hall: Full speed at practice•
-
Falcons' Marvin Hall: Sitting out Saturday with mystery injury•
-
Falcons' Marvin Hall: Candidate for starting role•
-
Falcons' Marvin Hall: Sees limited action in first season•
-
Falcons' Marvin Hall: Inactive Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
-
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
-
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
-
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
-
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...