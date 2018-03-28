Falcons head coach Dan Quinn suggested Tuesday that Hall could be a candidate for the vacancy the team has at slot receiver, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

Hall signed with the Falcons last June, earning a spot on Atlanta's practice squad and eventually gaining a promotion to the 53-man roster. He appeared in eight games and logged two receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The Falcons will almost certainly supplement their receiver room via the draft or the free-agent market, but both Hall and Reggie Davis should get the opportunity to vie for the slot role that was vacated by Taylor Gabriel, who signed with the Bears earlier this month.