Falcons' Marvin Hall: Candidate for starting role
Falcons head coach Dan Quinn suggested Tuesday that Hall could be a candidate for the vacancy the team has at slot receiver, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
Hall signed with the Falcons last June, earning a spot on Atlanta's practice squad and eventually gaining a promotion to the 53-man roster. He appeared in eight games and logged two receptions for 60 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. The Falcons will almost certainly supplement their receiver room via the draft or the free-agent market, but both Hall and Reggie Davis should get the opportunity to vie for the slot role that was vacated by Taylor Gabriel, who signed with the Bears earlier this month.
More News
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...