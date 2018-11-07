Hall was targeted once, but failed to come away with a catch during Sunday's 38-14 win over Washington.

Coming off of a nice, borderline-breakout performance against the Giants, Hall was held catchless for the second time in three games. The Falcons offense has been hot, with five games with at least 30 points in the last seven contests. There might be a desire to play any skill player associated with it. Hall hasn't done enough to warrant that attention, however, especially with a Sunday trip to Cleveland and the league's No. 2 pass defense in terms of opponent passer rating.