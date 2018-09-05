Falcons' Marvin Hall: Full speed at practice
Hall (undisclosed) was a full participant at Monday's practice, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Hall is the No. 5 wideout in Atlanta, much like he was last season when he made two catches for 60 yards and one touchdown. He'll also return punts if Justin Hardy is every unavailable.
