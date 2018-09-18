Falcons' Marvin Hall: Hauls in first reception of season
Hall recorded one catch for 30 yards during Atlanta's 31-24 win over the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.
Hall may not be a high-volume target just yet, but he makes defenses pay when he does get the ball in his hands. The 25-year-old speedster has three career regular-season receptions, each going for 20-plus yards (20, 30 and 40-yard gains, respectively). The Falcons' Week 3 opponent will be New Orleans, and a secondary that has surrendered 663 passing yards and five touchdowns over its first two games of the season.
