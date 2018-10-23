Hall caught all three of his targets, amassing 63 receiving yards and a touchdown during Monday's 23-20 win against the Giants.

The second-year man out slipped past Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins on a seam route, as Matty Ice floated a 47-yard dime into Hall's awaiting hands to provide Atlanta with the initiatory points of the night. A former Falcons practice squad standout, Hall collected his first touchdown since his professional debut, which came on an eerily similar 40-yard score during Week 5 of the 2017 season against Miami. Following a bye week, Hall will look to stay involved Nov. 4th when the Falcons take on Washington and a Redskins secondary that has allowed the 11th-fewest number of receiving yards to opposing wideouts (1,023).