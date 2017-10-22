Falcons' Marvin Hall: Inactive Sunday
Hall (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at New England.
The Falcons are welcoming back Mohamed Sanu following a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury, so the receiving corps is again intact. Hall will thus have to await another opportunity to record his second career catch.
