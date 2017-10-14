Falcons' Marvin Hall: Promoted to active roster
The Falcons promoted Hall to their active roster Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
With Muhammad Sanu ruled out for Sunday's matchup agianst the Dolphins, it looks like the Falcons promoted Hall to help boost their receiver depth. The game will mark the 24-year-old pass-catcher's NFL debut.
