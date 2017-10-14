Play

The Falcons promoted Hall to their active roster Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

With Muhammad Sanu ruled out for Sunday's matchup agianst the Dolphins, it looks like the Falcons promoted Hall to help boost their receiver depth. The game will mark the 24-year-old pass-catcher's NFL debut.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories