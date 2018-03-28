Hall is considered by head coach Dan Quinn to be a viable contender for the role of Falcons slot receiver, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.

At the NFL owners meeting Tuesday, head coach Dan Quinn identified Hall to be a player with the potential to step into the team's vacant slot receiver role: "We are a developmental staff; we love bringing guys through the program and developing them. That leads us to Reggie Davis and to Marvin Hall." Hall signed with the Falcons last June after going undrafted and being cut by the Raiders and Cardinals. The former Washington Husky went on to earn a spot on Atlanta's practice squad and eventually onto the active roster, appearing in eight games with two receptions on nine targets for 60 yards.