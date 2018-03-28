Falcons' Marvin Hall: Receives nod as candidate for starting role
Hall is considered by head coach Dan Quinn to be a viable contender for the role of Falcons slot receiver, Kelsey Conway of the team's official site reports.
At the NFL owners meeting Tuesday, head coach Dan Quinn identified Hall to be a player with the potential to step into the team's vacant slot receiver role: "We are a developmental staff; we love bringing guys through the program and developing them. That leads us to Reggie Davis and to Marvin Hall." Hall signed with the Falcons last June after going undrafted and being cut by the Raiders and Cardinals. The former Washington Husky went on to earn a spot on Atlanta's practice squad and eventually onto the active roster, appearing in eight games with two receptions on nine targets for 60 yards.
More News
-
Fantasy updates from NFL meeting
Jamey Eisenberg catches you up with some Fantasy news and notes from several coaches at the...
-
Nelson, Crabtree, WRs on the move
Jordy Nelson took Michael Crabtree's spot in Oakland, while Crabtree and Paul Richardson head...
-
Burton big winner at TE
We've seen plenty of tight ends sign already in free agency. Dave Richard tells you what to...
-
McKinnon: Fantasy stud as 49er?
Jerick McKinnon has found a larger role with the 49ers, but will it lead to Fantasy Football...
-
Can Watkins land 1,000 yards in K.C.?
Remember when Sammy Watkins had a 1,000-yard, nine-touchdown season? Think he can do it again...
-
Still seek Hyde in Cleveland?
Carlos Hyde has been a good Fantasy running back for the past few seasons. Can he keep it going...