Hall recorded 149 yards and a touchdown on 10 receptions in 16 games in 2018.

Hall saw a much larger role in 2018 than he did as a rookie in 2017, playing 387 snaps on the year. His primary role was on special teams, as he operated the teams kick returner for much of the year and was just a depth receiver on offense. He'll figure to have a similar role if he's on the team again next season, though he could move up the depth chart slightly.

