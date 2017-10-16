Falcons' Marvin Hall: Scores TD following practice-squad promotion
Hall, who was promoted to the active roster on Saturday, caught one ball (on two targets) for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Dolphins.
The Falcons needed some extra help at receiver with Mohamed Sanu out with a hamstring injury, and although Hall only saw two targets, he did the most with his opportunities. He will likely return to irrelevancy once Sanu returns to the lineup, but at least he's shown he can perform when called upon.
