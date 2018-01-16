Falcons' Marvin Hall: Sees limited action in first season
Hall caught two balls for sixty yards and a touchdown in his first season as a pro.
He got past the Miami defense for a 40-yard touchdown back in October, but he did little else in the eight games he played this season. The Falcons have decent depth at wide receiver, and Hall will do everything he can to expand his role next year, as it's his final year under contract. Even though he's signed until 2019, there's no guarantee he'll be on the final 53-man roster when rosters are trimmed next year.
