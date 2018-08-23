Falcons' Marvin Hall: Sitting out Saturday with mystery injury
Hall (undisclosed) won't play in Saturday's preseason game against the Jaguars, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
The injury appears to have just surfaced. Hall is on track to make the 53-man roster, but he'll be hard-pressed to maintain fantasy production behind Julio Jones, Mohamed Sanu and Calvin Ridley. However, the 25-year-old is in the running to be a return man.
