Hall was unable to haul in his lone target during Sunday's 34-20 loss to Green Bay.

The townward trend continues in Atlanta as the team has failed to top 20 points in five consecutive games, all losses. Hall is feeling the effects. After a three-catch Week 7, Hall has snagged just one of five targets for 12 yards. Sunday brings an Arizona defense ranked in the top five for receiving yards allowed per game with only 231.