Hall caught his only target, a 12-yard gain, during Sunday's 28-16 loss to Cleveland.

It was just three games ago when Hall appeared to turn a corner with a 63-yard performance and just his second career touchdown. He has just one catch since. Atlanta's passing offense is among the best in the game, but Hall doesn't factor much into it. Seeing as Sunday brings a visit from a top-10 Dallas pass defense, Hall's stock remains low.

