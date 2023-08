Sexton has signed a contract with the Falcons, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Sexton worked out with Atlanta on Monday and apparently showed enough to get an opportunity with the team. He is coming off a stint in the XFL with the Vegas Vipers where he accumulated 364 yards on 23 receptions across 10 games. The 26-year-old will now compete for a depth wide receiver role in Atlanta in what is already a crowded room.