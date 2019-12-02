Play

The Falcons activated Bosher (groin) from injured reserve Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Bosher played in four games this year before being placed on IR. Since joining the Falcons in 2011, Bosher has averaged 45.7 yards per punt. He'll suit up Sunday against the Panthers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories