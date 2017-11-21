Bosher (ankle) is listed as active for Monday's game against the Seahawks.

Bosher, who is nursing an ankle injury, was considered a game-time decision heading into the evening. The Falcons do not have another punter on their roster, so it is possible the punter could still be playing through some pain. However, he will likely take on his usual responsibilities barring any setbacks.

