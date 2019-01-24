Falcons' Matt Bosher: Concludes successful 2018 campaign
Bosher averaged 45.5 yards per punt on 60 attempts, while pinning 22 kicks inside the 20-yard line during 2018.
If there's one area of improvement that requires Bosher's attention this offseason, it's getting off punts with more urgency. Since 2011 when he entered the league, no NFL punter has surrendered more blocked punts than Bosher (eight). Still, it was a relatively successful 2018 season for the 31-year-old, as his 22:3 pin:touchback ratio ranked seventh best among punters with at least 20 attempts on the year. With precise placement and kicking power, he also helped contain opponents to 6.8 yards per return, a substantial improvement from his mark of 8.1 yards allowed per return in 2017. The veteran remains under contract for another year, and his roster spot appears to be secure following a solid 2018 season.
