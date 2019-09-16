Bosher is dealing with a thigh injury and won't perform kickoff duties in Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, Mike Conti of Sports Radio 92.9 The Game reports.

As a result of Bosher's injury, kicker Matt Bryant is performing kickoff duties for the first time since 2008, and the team also had wide receiver Mohamed Sanu practicing kickoffs in warmups. It remains to be seen whether Bosher is able to perform his usual punting duties.