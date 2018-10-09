Bosher averaged 39.0 yards per punt on three attempts during Sunday's 41-17 loss to the Steelers.

Bosher pinned two kicks inside the 20-yard line, but he also had a punt blocked blocked by Roosevelt Nix, helping lead to a Pittsburgh touchdown late in the third quarter. That makes two blocked attempts in the past three weeks for the Falcons' special teams, while Bosher himself has allowed more blocked punts than any other punter since he entered the league in 2011.