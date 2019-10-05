Play

Bosher (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

It wasn't revealed that Bosher's injury is season-ending, so he'll be eligible to return to the team in Week 11. In his place, the Falcons signed Matt Wile to serve as their starting punter going forward.

