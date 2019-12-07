Bosher (groin) has been tagged with a questionable designation for Sunday's upcoming game against the Panthers.

The Falcons currently do not have another punter on the roster, but Matt Wile, Kasey Redfern and Ryan Allen have all been brought in for brief stints thus far this season. Bosher was re-activated from injured reserve Monday, and is attempting to make his first appearance since Atlanta's Week 4 game against the Titans.