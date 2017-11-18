Falcons' Matt Bosher: Questionable Monday
Bosher (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Seahawks, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Bosher will be a gametime decision as he continues to nurse an ankle injury. The Falcons do not have another punter on their active roster at the moment and unless they pick someone up in the next day or two, it seems more than likely that Bosher will be ready to go. If not, veteran kicker Matt Bryant would likely take over punting responsibilities.
