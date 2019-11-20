Play

Bosher (groin) was back at practice Wednesday and has been officially designated to return off of IR, William McFadden of the Falcons' official site reports.

The earliest Bosher could play is Dec. 8 against Carolina. The 32-year-old punter hasn't played yet in 2019, but all signs point to him making his season debut shortly, provided all goes well for Bosher on the practice field.

