Bosher (groin) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Just five days after he was activated from IR following an eight-game absence, Bosher has seen his injury-plagued 2019 effectively come to a close. The designation comes as result of re-aggravation to his existing right groin injury, wrapping up Bosher's season with just nine punt attempts on the record, including one blocked punt during the Week 1 loss to Minnesota.

