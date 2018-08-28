Head coach Dan Quinn announced that Bosher will be inactive for the Falcons' final preseason tilt against Miami on Thursday, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Bosher looked sharp in Saturday's tune-up against the Jaguars by pinning four of his five punts inside the twenty-yard line, and multiple times stranding Jacksonville inside the 6-yard line. The seven-year veteran will get a rest in the preseason finale as Atlanta looks to keep him healthy for the kickoff to the regular season next Thursday against the Eagles.