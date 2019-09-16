Falcons' Matt Bosher: Status up in the air
Head coach Dan Quinn provided some clarification to Bosher's injury Monday, saying it was a groin issue and not a thigh injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.
Bosher's injury kept him from kicking off in Sunday's victory over Philadelphia, and while he was still able to punt, it was clear that the injury was keeping him from striking the ball the way he usually can. Quinn also noted Monday that it's too early to decide whether Bosher will play Sunday against the Colts and that the team will first have to monitor him in practice this week.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 2 Winners and Losers
Lamar Jackson is proving the doubters wrong, one pass at a time, and the Fantasy ceiling is...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 2 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps the first eight games from...
-
Top Week 3 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Steelers lose without Big Ben
Ben Roethlisberger's season is done with an elbow injury, and Heath Cummings says that is a...
-
Week 3 Early Waivers: Replacing Brees
Another week, another round of injuries for Fantasy players to deal with. Dave Richard takes...
-
Week 2 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings says it's bad news for Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon if Antonio Brown sticks...