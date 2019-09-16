Head coach Dan Quinn provided some clarification to Bosher's injury Monday, saying it was a groin issue and not a thigh injury, Kelsey Conway of the Falcons' official site reports.

Bosher's injury kept him from kicking off in Sunday's victory over Philadelphia, and while he was still able to punt, it was clear that the injury was keeping him from striking the ball the way he usually can. Quinn also noted Monday that it's too early to decide whether Bosher will play Sunday against the Colts and that the team will first have to monitor him in practice this week.