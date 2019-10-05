Bosher (groin) is out for the Falcons' Week 5 matchup against the Texans, Jason Butt of The Athletic reports.

The veteran punter will now miss his second game out of Atlanta's past three, with Matt Wile the most likely candidate to step in for him after punting for the Falcons in Week 3 and since being added to the practice squad. Bosher upgraded from a limited participant during Wednesday's session to full participation Thursday, but it seems that he may have re-aggravated his groin injury.