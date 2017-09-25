Falcons' Matt Bryant: Again connects on six kicks
For the second week in a row, Bryant connected with all six of his kicks in a 30-26 win over the Lions.
Bryant connected on three field goal attempts and all three extra points on Sunday, keeping him perfect on the season. He has made all eight of his field goal attempts and all nine of his extra point attempts so far, and he's tallied double digit points in every game this season. He'll kick in a dome the next two weeks against the Bills and the Dolphins.
